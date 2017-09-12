FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Demand at U.S. 1-month bill sale highest since March
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 12, 2017 / 4:19 PM / a month ago

Demand at U.S. 1-month bill sale highest since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Demand at Tuesday’s $35 billion U.S. one-month Treasury bill auction was the strongest in six months after a deal was struck last week to raise the federal debt ceiling for three months, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to amount of one-month T-bills offered was 3.49, which was the highest since 3.81 struck on March 7. This gauge of auction demand was 3.04 last week. {nZXN0D3Z0E]

The Treasury will pay an interest rate of 0.970 percent on the latest one-month T-bill due on Oct. 12, down from 1.30 percent on the issue sold last week.

Meanwhile, the Treasury sold $20 billion of one-year bills at an interest rate of 1.24 percent, which was the highest since October 2008 when it was 1.720 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the one-year bill sale was 3.16, down from 3.25 last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.