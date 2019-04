April 18 (Reuters) - Below are results from non-competitive bids on U.S. 28-day Bills Security 28-day bills Issue Date April 23, 2019 CUSIP 912796VC0 Maturity Date May 21, 2019 Offering Amount $50,000,000,000 Non Comps Accepted $1,474,904,300 Tentative Tendered* $1,575,904,300 Approximate Comp Remaining $48,425,095,700 SOMA Tendered** $100,000,000 *Total of Non-comps accepted and FIMA **SOMA - Bids from Federal Reserve in the System Open Market Account (Reporting by Richard Leong)