NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will sell $65 billion in one-month bills on Tuesday, the highest weekly amount in over four months, as the government ramps up its cash holding ahead of next week’s August refunding.

Last week, it sold $55 billion in one-month T-bills at an interest rate of 1.880 percent, which was the highest rate at a one-month auction since June 2008, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)