NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday reduced the size of its one-month bill auction for a fourth straight week amid reduced short-term borrowing needs.

The Treasury said it will sell $40 billion in one-month or four-week bills on Tuesday, down from $45 billion last week. This is the smallest weekly amount of this debt maturity offered at an auction since July 10. (Reporting by Richard Leong;)