NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will likely sell $30 billion to $35 billion in two-month bills when it introduces this new debt maturity on Oct. 16, TD Securities analysts said on Thursday.

The debut of the two-month T-bill will likely add T-bill supply by $185 billion in the next nine weeks, they said in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong)