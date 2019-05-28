Bonds News
May 28, 2019 / 3:56 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

U.S. 2-year note sold to strongest demand in nine months

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $40 billion of two-year government notes to the strongest demand in nine months and at a yield of 2.125%, which was the lowest yield at an auction of this maturity since January 2018, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year notes offered was 2.75, the highest level since last August. This gauge of overall auction demand was 2.51 at the previous two-year auction held in April, according to Treasury data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below