U.S. 2-year note sold to strongest demand in nine months

May 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $40 billion of two-year government notes to the strongest demand in nine months and at a yield of 2.125%, which was the lowest yield at an auction of this maturity since January 2018, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year notes offered was 2.75, the highest level since last August. This gauge of overall auction demand was 2.51 at the previous two-year auction held in April, according to Treasury data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)