U.S. two-year notes sale sees strongest demand since Jan

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $35 billion two-year government notes which drew the strongest demand since January and a yield of 2.657 percent, the highest at an auction of this maturity in a decade, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year Treasuries offered was 2.92, the highest reading since January. This gauge of overall auction demand was 2.73 at the previous two-year note sale in June.