FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
July 24, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. two-year notes sale sees strongest demand since Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $35 billion two-year government notes which drew the strongest demand since January and a yield of 2.657 percent, the highest at an auction of this maturity in a decade, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year Treasuries offered was 2.92, the highest reading since January. This gauge of overall auction demand was 2.73 at the previous two-year note sale in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.