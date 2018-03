NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Large investment funds, bond dealers and other direct bidders snapped up $13 billion of U.S. 30-year Treasury bond supply on Tuesday, supporting the view of resilient demand amid worries about a growing federal deficit, Treasury data showed.

The U.S. Treasury Department awarded direct bidders 14.75 percent of the amount of 30-year bonds offered, their largest share at a 30-year bond auction since October 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)