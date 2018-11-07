Bonds News
U.S. 30-year bond sold at highest yield since 2011

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold a record amount of 30-year bonds worth $19 billion at a yield of 3.418 percent, the highest yield for this debt maturity at an auction since August 2011, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered was 2.06, the weakest reading since February 2009. The measure of overall auction demand was 2.42 at the prior 30-year bond sale in October. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

