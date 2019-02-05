UPDATE 1-U.S. 3-year notes sold at lowest yield in 10 months

(Adds background, quote)

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $38 billion of three-year government debt at a yield of 2.502 percent, the lowest for this maturity at an auction since last April, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-year notes offered was 2.55, above prior auction’s 2.44, which was the lowest reading since April 2009.

“Today’s s auction featured very good demand from the buy side,” Jefferies LLC chief financial economist Ward McCarthy wrote in a note.

The Treasury awarded direct bidders, which include large investors and bond dealers, 18.46 percent of the latest three-year offering, their largest share since December 2015.

Tuesday’s three-year note sale was the first leg of this quarter’s federal debt refunding where the Treasury is expected to refund $54.1 billion to government bondholders and raise $29.9 billion in new cash for federal spending.

The Treasury will sell $27 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $19 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.