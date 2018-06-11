FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 3:53 PM / in 2 days

U.S. 3-year notes sold at same yield again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $32 billion of three-year notes at 2.664 percent for a second month to the strongest bid from indirect bidders in five months, Treasury data showed.

Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks bought 51.38 percent of the latest three-year Treasuries supply, which was their biggest share at a three-year auction since January. They purchased 45.57 percent at the previous three-year note sale in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

