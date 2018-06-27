FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 5:18 PM / in an hour

Demand at U.S. 5-year auction highest since August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - An auction on Wednesday of $36 billion in U.S. five-year Treasury notes fetched the strongest demand in 10 months, resulting in a yield of 2.719 percent, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year notes offered was 2.55, the highest reading since 2.58 at the five-year auction conducted last August. This gauge of overall auction demand came in at 2.52 at the prior five-year auction in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

