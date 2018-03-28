Bids for U.S. 7-year note supply weakest in two years

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Overall demand for $29 billion of U.S. seven-year Treasury notes on Wednesday was the lowest in two years, resulting in a yield of 2.720 percent which came in above what traders had expected, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.34, the weakest at an auction of this maturity since February 2016. This barometer of auction demand was 2.49 at the previous seven-year note sale held in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chris Reese)