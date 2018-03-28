FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 28, 2018 / 5:15 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Bids for U.S. 7-year note supply weakest in two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Overall demand for $29 billion of U.S. seven-year Treasury notes on Wednesday was the lowest in two years, resulting in a yield of 2.720 percent which came in above what traders had expected, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.34, the weakest at an auction of this maturity since February 2016. This barometer of auction demand was 2.49 at the previous seven-year note sale held in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.