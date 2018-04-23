UPDATE 1-Foreigners buy fewer U.S. longer-dated Treasuries at auctions

(Adds details, background) NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Foreign investors and central banks purchased fewer U.S. longer-dated Treasuries in early March, while they bought slightly more shorter-dated government debt, Treasury Department data released on Monday showed. Nearly two weeks ago, the Treasury auctioned $30 billion in three-year notes; $21 billion in 10-year debt and $13 billion in 30-year bonds. Market scrutiny of foreign holdings of Treasuries has increased in recent weeks as speculation has grown on whether China and other nations may consider reducing their U.S. debt holdings as a way to retaliate against tariffs and other trade restrictions imposed by the Trump administration. Overseas investors, a major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $2.686 billion of the latest 10-year supply earlier this month, down from $4.872 billion they purchased in March, according to the Treasury’s auction allotment data. This was the lowest amount of 10-year notes they bought at an auction since October. They bought $1.667 billion of 30-year bonds about two weeks ago, the lowest amount since January. This compared with $2.481 billion in March. Foreign private and government investors bought $4.325 billion of the 3-year Treasury issue offered earlier this month. This was higher than the $4.193 billion they purchased the previous month. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)