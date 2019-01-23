UPDATE 1-Foreigners buy least U.S. 30-year bond supply since Sept 2017

(Adds background) NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Overseas investors bought $1 billion of U.S. 30-year Treasury supply auctioned in early January, marking the lowest amount of this bond maturity they purchased at an auction in 16 months, Treasury data released on Wednesday showed. This major group of holders in U.S. government debt also bought fewer three-year Treasury issues offered earlier this month, while they purchased slightly more 10-year notes than the month before, according to Treasury auction data. Bond dealers and investment funds bought more of the three-year and 10-year supply, offsetting the decline in purchases by foreigners, the data showed. Overseas accounts bought $702 million of the some $16 billion in 30-year bonds offered on Jan. 10. This was the smallest amount versus the $467 million they were allotted by the Treasury in September 2017. On Jan. 8, they purchased $4.512 billion at the 3-year note auction, worth $38 billion. This was less than the $5.961 billion they purchased in December. On the following day, foreign investors bought $3.899 billion at the $24 billion 10-year note sale, more than the $3.220 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)