UPDATE 1-Foreigners buy least U.S. 30-year bond supply since Sept 2017

    NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Overseas investors bought $1
billion of U.S. 30-year Treasury supply auctioned in early
January, marking the lowest amount of this bond maturity they
purchased at an auction in 16 months, Treasury data released on
Wednesday showed.
    This major group of holders in U.S. government debt also
bought fewer three-year Treasury issues offered earlier this
month, while they purchased slightly more 10-year notes than the
month before, according to Treasury auction data.
    Bond dealers and investment funds bought more of the
three-year and 10-year supply, offsetting the decline in
purchases by foreigners, the data showed.
    Overseas accounts bought $702 million of the some $16
billion in 30-year bonds offered on Jan. 10. This was the
smallest amount versus the $467 million they were allotted by
the Treasury in September 2017.             
    On Jan. 8, they purchased $4.512 billion at the 3-year note 
auction, worth $38 billion. This was less than the $5.961
billion they purchased in December.             
    On the following day, foreign investors bought $3.899
billion at the $24 billion 10-year note sale, more than the
$3.220 billion they purchased the previous month, according to
the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data. 

