September 10, 2018 / 8:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Foreigners buy more at U.S. bond auctions in late August

2 Min Read

 (Adds background on latest data)
    NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought more
U.S. government debt at auctions in late August, hinting at a
pause from their pullback in purchases due to global trade
tension and a strong dollar, government data released on Monday
showed.
    The U.S. Treasury Department awarded overseas private and
government accounts $4.426 billion of the $36 billion worth of
two-year note supply, the most since February, according to the
Treasury's auction allotment data.
    Offshore investors bought $3.134 billion of the $37 billion
in five-year Treasuries offered, up from the $2.833 billion they
purchased in July.
    The Treasury allotted $4.909 billion of the $31 billion in
seven-year notes to foreign investors, their highest amount
since February. 
    As foreign purchases recovered a bit last month, large fund
managers bought modestly less Treasury supply.
    They bought $15.372 billion of the latest two-year note
supply, down from $16.922 billion the previous month.
    The U.S. Treasury awarded fund managers $23.494 billion of
five-year notes offered in August, a tad more than the $23.292
billion it allotted in late July.
    Fund managers ended up with $18.501 billion of seven-year
debt supply, down from $18.790 billion the month before.

 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by James Dalgleish)
