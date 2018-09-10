UPDATE 1-Foreigners buy more at U.S. bond auctions in late August

(Adds background on latest data) NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought more U.S. government debt at auctions in late August, hinting at a pause from their pullback in purchases due to global trade tension and a strong dollar, government data released on Monday showed. The U.S. Treasury Department awarded overseas private and government accounts $4.426 billion of the $36 billion worth of two-year note supply, the most since February, according to the Treasury's auction allotment data. Offshore investors bought $3.134 billion of the $37 billion in five-year Treasuries offered, up from the $2.833 billion they purchased in July. The Treasury allotted $4.909 billion of the $31 billion in seven-year notes to foreign investors, their highest amount since February. As foreign purchases recovered a bit last month, large fund managers bought modestly less Treasury supply. They bought $15.372 billion of the latest two-year note supply, down from $16.922 billion the previous month. The U.S. Treasury awarded fund managers $23.494 billion of five-year notes offered in August, a tad more than the $23.292 billion it allotted in late July. Fund managers ended up with $18.501 billion of seven-year debt supply, down from $18.790 billion the month before. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)