NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Demand at the $39 billion U.S. 3-month Treasury bill sale on Monday reached its highest level since January, resulting in the lowest interest rate on this debt maturity at an auction in four weeks, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-month T-bill issue offered was 3.62, the strongest reading since 3.67 set on Jan. 23. This measure of overall auction demand was 3.18 last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)