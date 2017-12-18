FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 4:58 PM / a day ago

Demand for U.S. 3-month bill supply lowest since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Demand at a $45 billion auction of U.S. three-month Treasury bill supply on Monday was the lowest since mid-2009, resulting in an interest rate of 1.355 percent that was the highest since Sept. 2008, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the record high amount of this T-bill maturity offered was 2.79, matching the level seen in June 2009. This measure of overall demand at a three-month bill sale was 2.99 a week earlier. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
