U.S. 3-month T-bill demand highest in five months

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $45 billion of three-month bills to the strongest total demand in more than five months at an interest rate of 2.340 percent, which was the highest rate at a three-month auction since January 2008.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-month T-bills offered was 3.14, which was the highest reading since 3.16 at a three-month bill sale on June 4. This gauge of overall auction demand was 3.07 last week, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)