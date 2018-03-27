FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 4:09 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. sells 1-year bill at highest interest rate since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion of one-year bills at an interest rate of 2.070 percent, which was the highest rate at an auction of this maturity since August 2008, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury also sold $65 billion of one-month T-bills at an interest rate of 1.705 percent, down from 1.720 percent in the previous week, which was the highest since August 2008.

The Treasury is set to sell $35 billion of five-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

The Treasury is scheduled to sell $294 billion of government debt by Thursday, for the biggest weekly amount ever. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

