March 26, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. sells 3-month, 6-month bills at lower interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold a combined $96 billion worth of three-month and six-month bills at lower interest rates than the previous week, kicking off this week’s record $294 billion worth of government debt supply.

The Treasury sold $51 billion of three-month T-bills for a sixth straight week. The latest three-month bill issue fetched an interest rate of 1.760 percent, down from 1.780 percent in the prior week which was the highest since August 2008.

The latest six-month T-bill supply, worth $45 billion, was auctioned at an interest rate of 1.895 percent, down from prior week’s 1.950 percent, which was the highest since August 2008, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury is set to sell $30 billion of two-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
