Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $39 billion in three-month bills at an interest rate of 1.99%, the lowest at an auction for the government debt maturity since July 2018, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-month bills offered came in at 2.88, down from last week’s 3.02 which was the highest since June 10. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)