July 18, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Goldman sees U.S. 2-month bill introduced in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs analysts said on Wednesday the U.S. government would likely introduce a two-month bill issue at the November refunding and begin raising the auction size of five-year notes by a greater amount than its recent increase.

“We expect the Treasury to continue to increase coupon security issuance somewhat in the upcoming quarterly refunding, though our recently revised assumptions regarding Fed balance sheet runoff suggest that gross coupon issuance might not need to increase over the next few years quite as much as we had previously projected,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

