2 months ago
U.S. 1-month bills sold at highest interest rate since 2008
June 27, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. 1-month bills sold at highest interest rate since 2008

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $40 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.890 percent, which was the highest rate for this debt maturity at an auction since Sept. 9, 2008, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of one-month T-bills offered was 3.11, which the weakest level since the auction held on May 30. This measure of overall auction demand was 3.42 at last week one-month bill sale, which was the strongest since March 7. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

