FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 26, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. seen raising debt supply, mulling new maturities - TD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to increase the amount of debt it would sell at its May refunding in an effort to raise more cash to make up for a growing budget deficit, TD Securities strategists said on Thursday.

The Treasury may ponder whether to roll out new debt maturities to fund its operations and obligations. It may offer “relatively soon” a two-month bill issue, and could discuss the possibility of a one-year floating-rate note and might reopen a discussion about a 20-year bond, TD Securities’ senior U.S. rates strategist Gennadiy Goldberg and head of global rates strategist Priya Misra wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.