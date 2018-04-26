U.S. seen raising debt supply, mulling new maturities - TD

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to increase the amount of debt it would sell at its May refunding in an effort to raise more cash to make up for a growing budget deficit, TD Securities strategists said on Thursday.

The Treasury may ponder whether to roll out new debt maturities to fund its operations and obligations. It may offer “relatively soon” a two-month bill issue, and could discuss the possibility of a one-year floating-rate note and might reopen a discussion about a 20-year bond, TD Securities’ senior U.S. rates strategist Gennadiy Goldberg and head of global rates strategist Priya Misra wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong)