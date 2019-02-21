Bonds News
Indirect bidders buy record share of U.S. 30-year TIPS supply

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indirect bidders, which include fund managers and foreign central banks, on Thursday purchased a record share of the $8 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities for sale from the government, according to Treasury data.

This category of auction bidders bought 82.03 percent of the latest 30-year TIPS offering, surpassing the previous record of 80.78 percent set at the 30-year TIPS sale in June 2018. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

