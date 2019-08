NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday awarded primary dealers their smallest ever share of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at an auction as investors took majority of the supply, Treasury data showed.

Primary dealers received 10.63% of the $7 billion in 30-year TIPS offered, resulting in their yield to be sold at 0.501%, which was the lowest yield at an auction of this maturity since October 2012.