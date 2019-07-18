Bonds News
July 18, 2019 / 5:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. 10-year TIPS sold at lowest yield since 2016

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $14 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.282%, which was the lowest yield for this type of government debt at an auction since September 2016, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year TIPS offered was 2.28, which was the lowest reading in a year. This measure of overall auction demand was 3.07 at the previous 10-year TIPS sale conducted in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below