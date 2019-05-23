U.S. 10-year TIPS supply sold to strong demand

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Investors scooped up $11 billion of U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday even as jitters about the trade war between China and the United States reduced expectations over future price growth.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year TIPS offered was 3.07, the highest level since April 2010. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.42 at the prior 10-year TIPS sale, worth $13 billion, conducted in January, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)