U.S. awards indirect bidders record share of 30-year TIPS

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday awarded indirect bidders 80.78 percent of the $5 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) it offered, which was the largest share ever for this group of bidders.

Indirect bidders include fund managers and foreign central banks.

Primary dealers, or the 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, received only 14.61 percent of the latest 30-year TIPS supply, which was a record low for this group, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)