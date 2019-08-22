U.S. TIPS breakeven rates extend rise after strong auction

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometer of investors’ inflation outlook added to its earlier gains on Thursday following strong demand at a $7 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.

At 1:27 p.m. (1727 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.555%, up 1.2 basis points from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)