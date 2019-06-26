Bonds News
June 26, 2019 / 3:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Indirect bidders buy most U.S. floating-rate notes since 2015

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks on Wednesday purchased the most two-year floating-rate notes from the U.S. government in more than four years, U.S. Treasury Department data showed.

The Treasury Department allotted this group of bidders 68.23% of the $18 billion in floating-rate securities offered , which was their biggest share since the record high award of 75.52% at an auction of this debt maturity in March 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
