NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $5 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at a yield of 1.235 percent, the highest yield for this bond maturity at an auction since February 2014, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year TIPS offered was 2.32, down from 2.62 at the previous 30-year TIPS auction conducted in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)