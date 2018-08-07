UPDATE 1-Foreigners pare U.S. bond purchases at auctions in late July

* Overseas purchases of 5-year debt hits lowest in over a decade * Fund managers buy record amounts of 2-year, 5-year notes (Recasts, adds background) Aug 7 (Reuters) - Overseas investors bought fewer U.S. government debt issues at auctions in late July, as they further scaled back their accumulation of U.S. debt amid growing global trade tension and a strong dollar, government data showed on Tuesday. They also took less Treasury supply at auctions held in early July. Foreign private and government accounts bought $2.842 billion of the $35 billion in two-year note supply on July 24, the lowest level since last October. It was below the $3.435 billion of two-year Treasuries they purchased in June, according to the Treasury Department's auction allotment data. On July 25, overseas investors bought $2.833 billion of $36 billion in five-year supply, the lowest amount since June 2008. This was below the $4.324 billion in five-year issue they purchased in June. Foreign accounts on July 26 purchased $3.305 billion of $30 billion in seven-year Treasuries offered, the lowest since November. In June, they bought $3.779 billion in seven-year notes. As overseas appetite for new Treasury supply showed signs of waning, U.S. investment managers stepped up their purchases of domestic government securities. Fund investors bought a record $16.922 billion at a two-year note auction held in July, up from $14.866 billion the month before. Investment managers bought $23.292 billion of five-year notes in late July, the most ever since the data has been available. The previous month, they purchased $19.931 billion. They also bought $18.790 billion in seven-year debt, up from $18.177 billion in late June. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)