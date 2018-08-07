FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
August 7, 2018 / 8:43 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Foreigners pare U.S. bond purchases at auctions in late July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Overseas purchases of 5-year debt hits lowest in over a
decade
    * Fund managers buy record amounts of 2-year, 5-year notes

 (Recasts, adds background)
    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Overseas investors bought fewer U.S.
government debt issues at auctions in late July, as they further
scaled back their accumulation of U.S. debt amid growing global
trade tension and a strong dollar, government data showed on
Tuesday.
    They also took less Treasury supply at auctions held in
early July.             
    Foreign private and government accounts bought $2.842
billion of the $35 billion in two-year note supply on July 24,
the lowest level since last October. It was below the $3.435
billion of two-year Treasuries they purchased in June, according
to the Treasury Department's auction allotment data.
            
    On July 25, overseas investors bought $2.833 billion of $36
billion in five-year supply, the lowest amount since June 2008.
This was below the $4.324 billion in five-year issue they
purchased in June.
    Foreign accounts on July 26 purchased $3.305 billion of $30
billion in seven-year Treasuries offered, the lowest since
November. In June, they bought $3.779 billion in seven-year
notes.
    As overseas appetite for new Treasury supply showed signs of
waning, U.S. investment managers stepped up their purchases of
domestic government securities.
    Fund investors bought a record $16.922 billion at a two-year
note auction held in July, up from $14.866 billion the month
before.
    Investment managers bought $23.292 billion of five-year
notes in late July, the most ever since the data has been
available. The previous month, they purchased $19.931 billion. 
    They also bought $18.790 billion in seven-year debt, up from
  $18.177 billion in late June.      

 (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.