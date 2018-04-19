U.S. raises auction sizes of two-year debt

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it increased the amount of two-year fixed-rate and floating-rate debt it will sell next week, which are part of its effort to raise more cash to fund its growing budget gap.

The Treasury will sell $32 billion in two-year fixed-rate notes on Tuesday, which is the most for this debt maturity in four years, while it will $17 billion in two-year floating-rate notes (FRN) on Wednesday.

In March, the Treasury sold $30 billion in two-year fixed-rate Treasuries and $15 billion in two-year FRN. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)