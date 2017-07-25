FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. may revise 2021 fuel efficiency standards
July 25, 2017 / 1:09 PM

U.S. may revise 2021 fuel efficiency standards

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday it may revise the 2021 model year fuel efficiency requirements as it reviews the Obama administration vehicle emissions rules a year earlier than previously disclosed.

In March, President Donald Trump ordered a review of U.S. vehicle fuel-efficiency standards from model year 2022 through 2025. U.S. regulators said in a notice published Tuesday they are preparing a new environmental impact statement and could adopt lower standards through 2025. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

