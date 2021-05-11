Biden to visit Ford EV facility in Michigan Tuesday

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit a Ford Motor electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Michigan next week as he makes a push for a $174 billion government boost for electric vehicles and charging stations.

The White House said Biden will visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn on May 18. The following day, Ford is set to unveil its electric F-150 pickup dubbed the F-150 Lightning at an event. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)