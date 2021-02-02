15 U.S. senators urge White House action on auto chip shortage

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - A group of 15 U.S. senators on Tuesday including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican John Cornyn urged the White House to work with Congress to address the global semiconductor shortage that is hampering auto manufacturing.

The senators, from key auto states like Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, in a letter to the White House warned the “shortage threatens our post-pandemic economic recovery.”

Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines due to problems in the delivery of semiconductors, which have been exacerbated in some cases by the former Trump administration’s actions against key Chinese chip factories.

The shortage has impacted Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co, Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and other car makers.