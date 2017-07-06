Auto dealers group sees US new vehicle sales at 17.1 mln units in '17

DETROIT, July 6 (Reuters) - The National Automobile Dealers Association still expects U.S. new vehicles sales to hit a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 17.1 million units in 2017, it said on Thursday.

In a conference call with the media, Steven Szakaly, chief economist for the U.S. auto dealer lobbying organization, said sales should dip to 16.8 million units in 2018 and then be within a range of 16.5 million units to 16.8 million units through 2020. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)