CORRECTED-Former UAW president charged in spreading U.S. corruption probe

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say ‘charged’ and not ‘indicted’)

Detroit, March 5 (Reuters) - Former United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones was charged on Thursday for embezzlement as part of a U.S. corruption probe that has shaken the union and led General Motors Co to file a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV .

Jones resigned his post and UAW membership in November after the union removed him from office, as U.S. prosecutors widened a criminal investigation into illegal payoffs.

The charges against Jones included embezzling more than $1 million.

A spokesman for the UAW could not immediately be reached to comment.