Company News
March 5, 2020 / 2:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Former UAW president charged in spreading U.S. corruption probe

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say ‘charged’ and not ‘indicted’)

Detroit, March 5 (Reuters) - Former United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones was charged on Thursday for embezzlement as part of a U.S. corruption probe that has shaken the union and led General Motors Co to file a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV .

Jones resigned his post and UAW membership in November after the union removed him from office, as U.S. prosecutors widened a criminal investigation into illegal payoffs.

The charges against Jones included embezzling more than $1 million.

A spokesman for the UAW could not immediately be reached to comment.

Reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below