Former U.S. prosecutor named United Auto Workers monitor

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - A former federal prosecutor and special inspector general who oversaw a $700 billion U.S. government bailout fund was named on Wednesday as the independent monitor to oversee the United Auto Workers union.

The appointment of Neil Barofsky, now a lawyer at Jenner & Block, was approved by U.S. District Judge David Lawson.

In total, 16 people have been convicted in a wide-ranging probe conducted by the office for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, which last December reached a deal with the union for independent oversight. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)