U.S. prosecutor says UAW takeover remains option after ex-president's guilty plea

DETROIT, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. attorney leading the investigation of corruption within the United Auto Workers (UAW) told Reuters on Wednesday following the guilty plea by the union’s former president that the labor organization still needs to reform and a federal takeover remains an option.

“The union needs to change quite simply,” Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in an interview. His comments came after former president Gary Jones pleaded guilty to charges he embezzled more than $1 million of union funds. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Sandra Maler)