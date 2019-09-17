UPDATE 1-White House says not involved in contract talks with GM, UAW union

(Adds White House denial, UAW comment)

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The White House is not involved in contract talks with General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers union, aimed at ending a nationwide strike that began late on Sunday, a White House spokesman and GM said.

“The Trump Administration, including Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro, are not involved in the negotiations between the UAW and GM,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Talks resumed earlier on Tuesday, after the UAW on Sunday launched the first company-wide strike at GM in 12 years, saying negotiations toward a new national agreement covering about 48,000 hourly workers had hit an impasse.

President Donald Trump said Monday he hoped the strike would be resolved quickly.

A UAW spokesman said he couldn't comment on a report about White House involvement because "we don't know about it."