Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pleads guilty in U.S. labor probe

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pleaded guilty Monday to charges it conspired with company executives to make illegal, lavish gifts to United Auto Workers (UAW) leaders and undermined workers’ confidence in collective bargaining.

The U.S. unit of the Italian-American automaker, which is now part of Stellantis NV, said in January it reached agreement with U.S. prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and pay a $30 million fine. U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said at a court hearing he accepted Fiat Chrysler’s guilty plea and set a June 21 sentencing date. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)