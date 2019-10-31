Company News
Ford confirms tentative agreement, but declines further comment in statement

DETROIT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and the United Auto Workers union on Wednesday announced a tentative agreement for a new labor deal, allowing the No. 2 U.S. automaker to avoid a strike like the one that cost its larger rival General Motors Co about $3 billion.

The union turned to Ford to negotiate a new four-year agreement after ratifying a contract last week with GM following a 40-day U.S. strike that shut down almost all of GM’s North American operations. (Reporting by Ben Klayman Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

