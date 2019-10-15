Company News
October 15, 2019 / 2:27 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

GM CEO Barra at bargaining table for talks with UAW - source

Oct 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co chief executive Mary Barra and company president Mark Reuss took part in contract talks with the United Auto Workers union on Tuesday as a strike of 48,000 U.S. hourly workers has gone on for 30 days, a person briefed on the talks said Tuesday.

On Monday, the UAW scheduled a meeting on Thursday to update local union representatives on the status of the talks. The sides have not reached a tentative agreement that would end the strike, but progress has been made.

GM declined to comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by John Stonestreet)

