GM CEO Barra met with UAW on Wednesday as strike continues

Oct 10 (Reuters) - General Motors chief executive Mary Barra met with senior United Auto Workers officials on Wednesday to discuss the company’s most recent proposal aimed at ending a more than three-week-old strike that has cost the largest U.S. automaker more than $1 billion in lost profits, sources briefed on the matter said Thursday.

Barra met with UAW President Gary Jones and senior union negotiator Terry Dittes on Wednesday after GM had not yet received a formal response to a new offer made Monday morning, the sources said. GM declined to comment and the UAW did not immediately comment.

The meeting was reported earlier by the New York Post. (Reporting by David Shepardson)