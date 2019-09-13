UAW and Ford, FCA agree to temporary labor contract extensions

DETROIT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has agreed to temporary extensions of its collective bargaining agreements with Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to allow more time for talks on new four-year contracts, a union spokesman said.

The union has not agreed on an extension with General Motors Co, whose labor contract is still due to expire at midnight on Sept. 14. The UAW has targeted GM first out of the Detroit automakers to conclude a contract. (Reporting By Nick Carey and Ben Klayman Editing by Chris Reese)