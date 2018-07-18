FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
July 18, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Audit report faults U.S. oversight of auto safety recalls, Takata inflators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - A government audit faulted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) oversight of auto safety recalls and said its “delayed action” may have delayed the expansion of a record-setting callback of millions of vehicles for Takata air bag inflators, a report made public on Wednesday said.

The U.S. Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General said in an audit released to Congress Wednesday that NHTSA’s management of vehicle recalls lacks proper oversight. The report found that in the massive Takata air bag recalls the agency did not follow its own procedures to address low recall completion rates and its “delayed action to investigate” complaints may have delayed the expansion of the recalls.

At least 23 deaths worldwide are linked to faulty Takata air bag inflators, including 21 in Honda Motor Co and two in Ford Motor Co vehicles. NHTSA did not immediately comment Wednesday, but said in a letter with the report that it did not agree with all of the findings.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.