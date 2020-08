WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General said on Tuesday it would audit oversight of U.S. vehicle safety standards.

The inspector general’s office said it was launching a review of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) efforts to set and enforce vehicle safety standards.

NHTSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)